Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATZAF shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

Aritzia Trading Up 3.0%

About Aritzia

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $67.70 on Friday. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

