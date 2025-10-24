Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Short Interest Down 27.7% in September

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKOW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Arko has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.77.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

