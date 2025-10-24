ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. $ARR Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17,311.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,019,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 32.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,983,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,070 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 165.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 930,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 580,684 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth $8,584,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1,064.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 327,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 299,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 1.3%

ARR opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.28 and a beta of 1.41. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.25 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 18.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,200.00%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

