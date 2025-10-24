Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives $41.25 Average PT from Analysts

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $27.50 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $210.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.40. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 149.01% and a negative net margin of 117.20%.The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.
