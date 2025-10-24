Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Down 27.7% in September

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Atlanticus Price Performance
ATLCP stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. Atlanticus has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07.
Atlanticus Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th.
Atlanticus Company Profile
Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.
