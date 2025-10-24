Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 71,500 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 115,300 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Auddia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Auddia Trading Up 2.1%

AUUD opened at $1.46 on Friday. Auddia has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47.

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($1.06).

About Auddia

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

