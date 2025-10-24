Banco Bradesco SA $BBD Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,866 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 388.1% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 144,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 114,784 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $46,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 16.9% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 33,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 35.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 37.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. Banco Bradesco SA has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 9.76%.The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 8.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.