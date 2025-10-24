Bank Stocks To Follow Now – October 21st

Get alerts:

Veritex, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Wells Fargo & Company are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is banking — taking deposits, making loans, and providing payment and other financial services. Investors buy bank stocks to gain exposure to the banking sector; their performance is closely tied to interest-rate spreads, loan quality, regulation and the economic cycle, which makes them sensitive to rate changes and credit risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Veritex (VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

