Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $29.39 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,974 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $221.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

