Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $253.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $257.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Phillip Securities lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.12.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

