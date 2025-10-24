Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) versus ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) Critical Analysis

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) and ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Bird and ECD Automotive Design’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Bird 8.16% 61.66% 21.26% ECD Automotive Design -51.29% N/A -73.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Bird and ECD Automotive Design, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Bird 0 1 6 0 2.86 ECD Automotive Design 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Blue Bird currently has a consensus price target of $60.58, indicating a potential upside of 8.59%. Given Blue Bird’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Bird is more favorable than ECD Automotive Design.

93.6% of Blue Bird shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Blue Bird shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.6% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Bird and ECD Automotive Design”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Bird $1.35 billion 1.31 $105.55 million $3.50 15.94 ECD Automotive Design $25.17 million 0.15 -$10.77 million ($14.40) -0.17

Blue Bird has higher revenue and earnings than ECD Automotive Design. ECD Automotive Design is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Bird, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Bird has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECD Automotive Design has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blue Bird beats ECD Automotive Design on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines. The company also sells replacement bus parts; and provides financing services and extended warranties related to its products. Blue Bird Corporation sells its products through drop ship and a network of dealers, as well as directly to fleet operators, the United States government, and state governments; independent service centers; and maintains a parts distribution center. Blue Bird Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kissimmee, Florida.

