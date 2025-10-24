BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

BOKF opened at $104.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.67. BOK Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.88.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.49 million during the quarter. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 15.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.31%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

