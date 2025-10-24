Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

BNTGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Brenntag in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.80 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Brenntag from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of BNTGY opened at $11.68 on Friday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Brenntag had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

