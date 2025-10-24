Brokerages Set Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR) Target Price at $210.71

Shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.6250.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gulfport Energy from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Gulfport Energy from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gulfport Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $102,942.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,692.16. This represents a 12.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 364.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth $85,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 50.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 1,360.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

GPOR stock opened at $185.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.62. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $136.45 and a 1 year high of $210.32.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $298.62 million during the quarter. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 9.14%.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

