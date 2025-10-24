Brokerages Set Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) Target Price at $28.40

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 16,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $649,108.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,899 shares in the company, valued at $965,041.62. This trade represents a 40.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 41,397 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 7,671.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 768.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAHC opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $42.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.24 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.73%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

