Brokerages Set TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target at $21.50

Shares of TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

TIMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TIM from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TIM in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TIM in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th.

TIM Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $22.36 on Friday. TIM has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. TIM had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Analysts forecast that TIM will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TIM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.1888 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.09%.

Institutional Trading of TIM

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TIM by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TIM by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TIM by 19.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TIM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

