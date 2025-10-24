Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $45.31 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 14.1% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $45,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 239.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 34,016 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,326,000. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $13,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,098,897,766. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,801,577 shares of company stock worth $678,643,875 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC set a $320.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $182.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.20. The company has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.