Cameco Corporation $CCJ Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 11.2% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ opened at $86.23 on Friday. Cameco Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $97.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.59.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.Cameco’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. President Capital raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

