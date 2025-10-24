Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 9,990 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 737,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.9% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $161,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $221.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.