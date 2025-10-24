Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,039,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,488 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,559,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,502,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Capri by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,183,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,275,000 after acquiring an additional 495,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,673,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Capri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

CPRI stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.37. Capri had a negative return on equity of 53.50% and a negative net margin of 26.73%.The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

