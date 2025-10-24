Carvana Co. $CVNA Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Trading Up 4.3%

NYSE CVNA opened at $340.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.58. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $148.25 and a 12 month high of $413.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 3.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.19, for a total transaction of $1,022,947.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,316,500. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.14, for a total transaction of $390,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,513 shares in the company, valued at $16,976,161.82. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,498,292 shares of company stock valued at $547,914,707. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.