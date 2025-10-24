Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $221.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.94.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $1,514,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 520,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,354,761.34. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

