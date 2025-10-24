Cementos Argos (OTC:CMTOY) Trading Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Cementos Argos S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTC:CMTOY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.14. 470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28.

Cementos Argos Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1,854.0%.

About Cementos Argos

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

