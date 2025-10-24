Chemung Canal Trust Co. Increases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 239.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,016 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,987 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Arete raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock valued at $678,643,875. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $182.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.20. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

