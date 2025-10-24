Chung Wu Investment Group LLC Sells 800 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Chung Wu Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Chung Wu Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 84,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $221.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.94.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

