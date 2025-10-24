Commerzbank AG $CRZBY Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Separately, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerzbank by 124.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period.

Commerzbank Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. Commerzbank AG has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 33.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.45). Commerzbank had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank AG will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRZBY. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Commerzbank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commerzbank

Commerzbank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRZBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.