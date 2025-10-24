Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. HSBC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $1,514,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 520,507 shares in the company, valued at $115,354,761.34. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $221.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.24 and its 200-day moving average is $213.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.