Contrasting Under Armour (NYSE:UA) and Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV)

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) and Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Savers Value Village has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Under Armour has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Savers Value Village and Under Armour”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village $1.54 billion 1.34 $29.03 million $0.21 63.02 Under Armour $5.16 billion 0.39 -$201.27 million $0.22 21.20

Savers Value Village has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Under Armour. Under Armour is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Savers Value Village, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Savers Value Village and Under Armour, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 1 3 4 1 2.56 Under Armour 1 0 0 0 1.00

Savers Value Village presently has a consensus price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential downside of 0.52%. Given Savers Value Village’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than Under Armour.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of Under Armour shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Savers Value Village shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Under Armour shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Savers Value Village and Under Armour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village 2.14% 8.85% 1.98% Under Armour 1.99% 7.24% 3.06%

Summary

Savers Value Village beats Under Armour on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications. In addition, the company provides accessories, which include gloves, bags, headwear, and sports masks; and digital subscription, advertising, and other digital business services. It primarily offers its products under the UNDER ARMOUR, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, HOVR, UA, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, I WILL, UA Logo, ARMOUR FLEECE, and ARMOUR BRA brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, mono-branded Under Armour retail stores, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of 439 Brand and Factory House stores, as well as through e-commerce websites. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Under Armour, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

