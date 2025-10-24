Critical Comparison: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Travelzoo and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo 12.32% 1,186.62% 21.51% Etsy 5.78% -31.10% 11.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Travelzoo and Etsy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo $83.90 million 1.33 $13.56 million $0.89 11.45 Etsy $2.84 billion 2.57 $303.28 million $1.24 59.47

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Travelzoo. Travelzoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.2% of Travelzoo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Etsy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Travelzoo has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Travelzoo and Etsy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 2 3 0 2.60 Etsy 3 17 9 1 2.27

Travelzoo presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 110.99%. Etsy has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.92%. Given Travelzoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than Etsy.

Summary

Etsy beats Travelzoo on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters. The company's Travelzoo website and newsletters include local deals and getaways listings that allow members to purchase vouchers for offers from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants; Jack's Flight Club, a subscription service that provides members with information about exceptional airfares; and Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party websites that list travel deals published by the company. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels. Further, the company provides the Etsy Purchase Protection program that is designed to help buyers; the Etsy Share and Save program for sellers to save on Etsy fees for sales that drive to their Etsy shop from their own channels. Additionally, it offers educational resources comprising blog posts, video tutorials, Etsy Seller Handbook, Etsy.com online forums, and insights; Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers; and a Star Seller program. The company was formerly known as Indieco, Inc changed its name to Etsy, Inc. in June 2006. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.