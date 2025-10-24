Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $221.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.94.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

