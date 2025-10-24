Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR) Shares Up 5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Currenc Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.69. 174,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 237,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CURR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Currenc Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Currenc Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Currenc Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Currenc Group Trading Up 5.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $78.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.13.

Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million.

About Currenc Group

Currenc Group, Inc engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

