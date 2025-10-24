Cwm LLC Acquires 2,117 Shares of Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 86.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Shake Shack alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 939.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 679.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down previously from $148.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $166.00 price target on Shake Shack and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Shake Shack from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $91.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $144.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.56 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 1.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Shake Shack has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.