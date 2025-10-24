Cwm LLC Cuts Position in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Assurant by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 22.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 5.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $211.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.35. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.97 and a 12 month high of $230.55.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $813,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,173.75. This represents a 33.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total transaction of $3,026,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,666,356.44. This represents a 13.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,125 shares of company stock worth $5,917,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Assurant from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research lowered Assurant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

