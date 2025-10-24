Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Cwm LLC reduced its position in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,252 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 23.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 31.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 193,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 46,744 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 29.1% during the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at $1,829,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at $352,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NuScale Power news, Director Corp Fluor sold 87,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $3,479,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,048,847 shares of company stock valued at $606,761,579 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

NYSE:SMR opened at $37.92 on Friday. NuScale Power Corporation has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 221.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMR. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of NuScale Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.73.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

