Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1,121.0% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 43,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 40,122 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 37.7% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 54,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on UFP Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $92.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 5.31%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

