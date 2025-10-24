Cwm LLC Has $579,000 Holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF $PSI

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 772.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 195,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 173,041 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter.

PSI stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $899.36 million, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.00. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $75.43.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

