Cwm LLC Has $647,000 Position in Independent Bank Corp. $INDB

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 156.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 1,328.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 15.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 358.4% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Independent Research set a $83.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

INDB opened at $68.13 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.95.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 16.64%.The company had revenue of $175.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

