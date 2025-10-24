Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 55.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $123.49 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.24.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 21.20%.The firm had revenue of $567.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.62.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

