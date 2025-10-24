Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on REVG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of REV Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.16. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $644.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.24 million. REV Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.32%.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

