DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires 6,161 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.2% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.47.

Apple Stock Up 0.4%

AAPL stock opened at $259.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.56. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $265.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.