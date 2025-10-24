Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMUU) Short Interest Down 38.3% in September

Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMUU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 79,300 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the September 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 269,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMUU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.28% of Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 4.1%

NASDAQ:AMUU opened at $79.66 on Friday. Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $85.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39.

Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.238 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd.

The Direxion Daily AMD Bull 2X Shares ETF (AMUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of AMD stock. AMUU was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by Direxion.

