Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLMAF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th.

Dollarama Price Performance

Dollarama Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $131.60 on Friday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $144.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day moving average of $131.49.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

