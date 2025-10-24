DT Cloud Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:DTSQ) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59. Approximately 553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Get DT Cloud Star Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DT Cloud Star Acquisition

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Cloud Star Acquisition

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 786,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 94,420 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 100.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in DT Cloud Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $860,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 182.0% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 352,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 227,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 232,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter.

About DT Cloud Star Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Cloud Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Cloud Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.