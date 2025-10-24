Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,021 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 605,415 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.94.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $221.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.24 and its 200-day moving average is $213.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

