Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $3.36 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $221.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. KeyCorp began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

