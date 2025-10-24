Easterly Government Properties, Inc. $DEA Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,603 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1,759.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,000,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 946,381 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $7,487,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 703,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 594,449 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,339,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 478,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 728,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 275,824 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 5.54%.The company had revenue of $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 439.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Compass Point set a $26.45 price objective on Easterly Government Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, New Street Research set a $20.00 target price on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

