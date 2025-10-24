Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Receives $41.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELVN. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 915,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,207,351.04. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $134,940.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 283,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,734,153.92. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,844. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 3,058.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 194.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 58.1% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.85. Enliven Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $29.78.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Stories

