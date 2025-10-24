Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH Stake Reduced by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,609,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its position in Enphase Energy by 650.0% in the first quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 52,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 523.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 56,586 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Enphase Energy by 139.8% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 12,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 228.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 254,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after acquiring an additional 177,151 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and thirteen have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $46.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,947,878.24. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.56. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.14 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 11.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.