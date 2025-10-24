Financial Review: Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) & Magnera (NYSE:MAGN)

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) and Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Magnera and Amentum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -4.98% -9.57% -3.49% Amentum 0.41% 10.90% 4.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Magnera and Amentum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 1 2 0 0 1.67 Amentum 2 4 6 0 2.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Magnera presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.19%. Amentum has a consensus price target of $28.55, suggesting a potential upside of 23.29%. Given Magnera’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Magnera is more favorable than Amentum.

76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Amentum shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Amentum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnera and Amentum”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $332.10 million 1.00 -$15.25 million ($7.64) -1.23 Amentum $12.68 billion 0.44 -$82.00 million $0.39 59.37

Magnera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amentum. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amentum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amentum beats Magnera on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnera

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

