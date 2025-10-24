Financial Review: RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) & Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE)

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) and Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RGC Resources and Able Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RGC Resources $84.64 million 2.62 $11.76 million $1.31 16.40 Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

RGC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Able Energy.

RGC Resources has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Able Energy has a beta of 7.56, indicating that its share price is 656% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RGC Resources and Able Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RGC Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Able Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Able Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Able Energy is more favorable than RGC Resources.

Profitability

This table compares RGC Resources and Able Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RGC Resources 14.48% 12.01% 4.17% Able Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of RGC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of RGC Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RGC Resources beats Able Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations. In addition, it produces biogas. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

About Able Energy

Able Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail distribution of home heating oil, propane gas, kerosene, and diesel fuels to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It also offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installation and repair services. In addition, the company markets other petroleum products to commercial customers, including on-road and off-road diesel fuel, gasoline, and lubricants. Further, it involves in the retail sale of food, merchandise, and personal services, as well as provides onsite and mobile vehicle repair, and services and maintenance to professional and leisure driver through a network of 10 travel plazas located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia. Able Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

